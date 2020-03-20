Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,847 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.52. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

