Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $13.98 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 62,783 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,374,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,792. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

