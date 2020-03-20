Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 119,019 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of PVH worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,185,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 406,182 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PVH by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,462,000 after acquiring an additional 377,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in PVH by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 148,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,788. PVH Corp has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $134.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.