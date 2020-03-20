Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 139,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 108,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,222,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,903,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

