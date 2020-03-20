Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Clean Harbors worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

NYSE:CLH traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

