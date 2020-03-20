Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1,270.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,632 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Crocs worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $741.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from to in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

