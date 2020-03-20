Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,349 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,962 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. 983,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

