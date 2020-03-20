Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,512 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,947,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,899 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $8.40 on Friday, hitting $102.43. 19,893,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,355,382. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $99.09 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

