Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Constellium worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 2,737,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $642.80 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. Constellium NV has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. Constellium’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

