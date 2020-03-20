Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $14.24 Million Investment in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 708,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Mylan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mylan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Mylan by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Mylan during the third quarter worth about $2,047,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,998. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYL. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

