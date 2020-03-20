Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP traded down $7.50 on Friday, hitting $185.95. 687,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.79.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.