Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 166,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Crown as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

