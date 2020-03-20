Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Splunk by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $55,698.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

SPLK traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 298,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,892. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.37. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

