Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 12,706 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.10 and a 200-day moving average of $268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

