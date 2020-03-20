Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 30,554 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 293.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,996,935,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,720 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $15.73 on Friday, reaching $211.42. 10,461,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,969. The company has a market cap of $229.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.35 and a 200-day moving average of $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $211.55 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.63.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.