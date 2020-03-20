Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 355,028 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 770.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,028 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of CareDx worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.34. 79,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,877. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.74 million, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $863,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

