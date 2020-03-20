Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 222,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ACI Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.09. 1,752,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,703. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.