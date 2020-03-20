Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 241,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,707,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Etsy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,857,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,707. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.99.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

