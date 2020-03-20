Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,446 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $30.29. 277,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,892. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

