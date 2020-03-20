Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Energizer worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 1,269.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.61. 1,128,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

