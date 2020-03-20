Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 171.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Entergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,491 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Entergy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after purchasing an additional 641,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,226,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

