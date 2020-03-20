Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,566,000 after purchasing an additional 669,273 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,004 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,049,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

