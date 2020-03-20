Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.20. 210,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,227. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day moving average of $201.02. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

