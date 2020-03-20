Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 179,606 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,606 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of GDS worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of GDS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after buying an additional 2,274,725 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $98,149,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth about $56,112,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 309,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.65 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

