Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 205,000 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of IAA worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of IAA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,385. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.