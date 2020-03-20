Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $11.80 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 310,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,641,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,892,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,410. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

