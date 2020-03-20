Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $8.40 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 442,958 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,871,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,142. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

