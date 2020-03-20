Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $9.45 Million Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

STM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 3,258,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

