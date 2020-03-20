Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ryder System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 1,665,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,873. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. Insiders purchased 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

