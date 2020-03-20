Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,430,000 after buying an additional 143,722 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,049,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.51. 2,088,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $567.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.50. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

