Scott A. Estes Buys 40,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Director Scott A. Estes purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00.

Shares of EPRT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. 4,239,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

