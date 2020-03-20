Scott B. Helm Purchases 6,940 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40.

NYSE VST traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 831,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.