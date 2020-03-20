SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) Plans GBX 5.50 Dividend

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Friday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SCS Group stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 175 ($2.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.39. SCS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.49).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCS Group in a research report on Tuesday.

SCS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

