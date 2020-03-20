Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,459 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEA by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,430,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $97,735,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,656,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after buying an additional 792,227 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,043,646 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,195,000 after buying an additional 94,232 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 189,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CLSA boosted their target price on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEA from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

