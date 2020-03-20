Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1,154.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

STX stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. 3,798,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.