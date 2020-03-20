Sean Coyle Purchases 50,000 Shares of Origin Enterprises PLC (LON:OGN) Stock

Origin Enterprises PLC (LON:OGN) insider Sean Coyle acquired 50,000 shares of Origin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($124,967.11).

Origin Enterprises stock traded up GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 6,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,578. The company has a market cap of $2.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. Origin Enterprises PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 326 ($4.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc operates an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. It offers integrated agronomy services, including specialty agronomy, agronomy advisory and solution, macro and micro input, and crop marketing support services to arable, fruit, vegetable, root crop, and horticulture growers, as well as farm businesses under the Agrii, Agrii Polska, Agroscope, Redoxim, and Comfert brands.

