Secureworks (SCWX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Secureworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

