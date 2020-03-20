SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.93% of SEI Investments worth $288,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

