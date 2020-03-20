Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,562,000. Allstate accounts for 3.8% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.39% of Allstate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $73.87. 3,911,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,675. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.