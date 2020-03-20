Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,957,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 879,482 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 37,642,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,385,466. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

