Senator Investment Group LP Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

GOOG stock traded down $42.97 on Friday, reaching $1,072.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,597,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,591. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,386.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.96. The company has a market cap of $753.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

