Senator Investment Group LP Has $79.14 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,050,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $79,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,222,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722,068. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

