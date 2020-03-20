Senator Investment Group LP Has $83.46 Million Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 2.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.63% of SEA worth $83,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. 5,847,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA increased their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.