Senator Investment Group LP Has $98.53 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Senator Investment Group LP lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.7% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.17% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $98,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,532,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,615. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

