Senator Investment Group LP Purchases Shares of 2,500,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.15% of Bristol-Myers Squibb as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. 20,368,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,870,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.