Senator Investment Group LP Takes $91.50 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,500,000. General Motors makes up 2.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.17% of General Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after buying an additional 222,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,034,000 after buying an additional 454,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,387,000 after buying an additional 82,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NYSE GM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 35,682,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,474,543. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

