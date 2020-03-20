Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $88,194,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,737,150. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $13.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.59. 9,361,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,597. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $200.19 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.00 and a 200-day moving average of $265.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

