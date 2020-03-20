Sentinel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,437.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $23,437.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 213.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000115 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

