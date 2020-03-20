Sentinel Chain Trading Down 10.3% This Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $171,168.39 and $3,660.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.02624032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00188719 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

