ServiceNow Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.89.

Shares of NOW opened at $277.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,867,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.